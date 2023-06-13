ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson Goodwin commits

K

Kyle Gauss

Assistant Editor
Staff
May 28, 2009
2,617
7,468
113
Jesuit (FL) wideout Bryson Goodwin is the second commit of Temple's Class of 2024.



Goodwin was Temple running back Joquez Smith's teammate last year and caught 27 balls for 513 yards and five touchdowns. He chose Temple over offers from Toledo, Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee State.

And yes, just to be clear, he has yet to be ranked by Rivals.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FIG1, parkowl, OwlWorldWide and 8 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K

Temple hosting interesting transfer

Replies
5
Views
610
Temple Football
father judge
F
K

Visitors for tomorrow's game

Replies
0
Views
568
Temple Football
Kyle Gauss
K
K

Georgia speedster quickly chooses Temple

Replies
2
Views
313
Temple Football
JHG722
JHG722
K

New JUCO WR commit

Replies
0
Views
366
Temple Football
Kyle Gauss
K
K

Temple slated to host official visitors

Replies
2
Views
645
Temple Football
Kyle Gauss
K
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today