Bryson Goodwin commits

Kyle Gauss
Assistant Editor
Staff
-
- May 28, 2009
-
- 2,617
-
- 7,468
-
- 113
Jesuit (FL) wideout Bryson Goodwin is the second commit of Temple's Class of 2024.
Goodwin was Temple running back Joquez Smith's teammate last year and caught 27 balls for 513 yards and five touchdowns. He chose Temple over offers from Toledo, Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee State.
And yes, just to be clear, he has yet to be ranked by Rivals.
Goodwin was Temple running back Joquez Smith's teammate last year and caught 27 balls for 513 yards and five touchdowns. He chose Temple over offers from Toledo, Bowling Green and Middle Tennessee State.
And yes, just to be clear, he has yet to be ranked by Rivals.