Temple adds two more commits to the 2023 class

Kyle Gauss
Assistant Editor
Staff
-
- May 28, 2009
-
- 2,617
-
- 7,468
-
- 113
In case you missed it, Temple added two commits to its 2023 class last night when Ihsim Smith-Marsette and Kian Johnson committed to the Owls
Smith-Marsette is the younger brother of Kansas City Chief Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He figures to be a safety at Temple but did a bit of everything for Weequahic last year. The 5-foot-10 Smith-Marsette finished the season with three picks, six receiving touchdowns and a punt return TD en route to an All-Group selection.
Johnson, meanwhile, is a speedster from Florida that averaged 22.5 yards per catch last season and recently finished 7th in the 400 meters at the FHSAA 2A state championships. Johnson spoke with John after his official visit last month, which you can read about here.
