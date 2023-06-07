ADVERTISEMENT

Temple slated to host official visitors

Kyle Gauss

Assistant Editor
Staff
May 28, 2009
Just confirmed with Largo (FL) athlete Chase Green that he'll be on campus this weekend for an official visit.


Last season, Green played both ways for Largo and finished with 68 tackles, four interceptions and a sack on defense while also racking up 333 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and three touchdowns on offense. Temple likes Green as a defensive back and he's also garnered offers from schools like Illinois, Tulane, South Florida and Liberty. He's also scheduled to visit Illinois later this month.

 
