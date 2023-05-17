Recruiting update

John Di Carlo
We told you all previously that with their two remaining scholarships, Adam Fisher and his staff would likely pursue a big and a point guard with one year of eligibility remaining.
Today, Temple is hosting former Syracuse and Rhode Island point guard Jalen Carey on an official visit. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Harlem native was a 4-star recruit and the No. 53 player in the 2018 class before signing with Syracuse. He averaged a career-best 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds this past season at Rhode Island. He scored in double figures 11 times, including a season-high 21 against George Mason.
A source familiar with his recruitment told us there could be some hoops to jump through in getting Carey a waiver to play this season.
Carey averaged 3.5 points as a true freshman at Syracuse during the 2018-19 season and scored 26 points against UConn in just his third college game. A thumb injury limited him to just two games the following season as a sophomore.
