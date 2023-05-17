ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting update

J

John Di Carlo

OwlScoop.com Editor
Moderator
Oct 1, 2001
14,961
10,307
113
We told you all previously that with their two remaining scholarships, Adam Fisher and his staff would likely pursue a big and a point guard with one year of eligibility remaining.

Today, Temple is hosting former Syracuse and Rhode Island point guard Jalen Carey on an official visit. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Harlem native was a 4-star recruit and the No. 53 player in the 2018 class before signing with Syracuse. He averaged a career-best 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds this past season at Rhode Island. He scored in double figures 11 times, including a season-high 21 against George Mason.

A source familiar with his recruitment told us there could be some hoops to jump through in getting Carey a waiver to play this season.

Carey averaged 3.5 points as a true freshman at Syracuse during the 2018-19 season and scored 26 points against UConn in just his third college game. A thumb injury limited him to just two games the following season as a sophomore.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Owlo79, Miketb31, McKie_1 and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

O

Tobiason

Replies
4
Views
467
Temple Basketball
JHG722
JHG722
J

Temple hosts an official visit from the 2024 class

Replies
4
Views
932
Temple Basketball
10thandDiamondDegen
1
J

This weekend's recruiting update

Replies
11
Views
910
Temple Football
templefanowl
T
J

News and notes from today's practice

Replies
2
Views
740
Temple Football
John Di Carlo
J
J

Owls set to pick up late transfer for 2023-24 season

Replies
18
Views
2K
Temple Basketball
John Di Carlo
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today