Notes from today's practice

We'll have a camp notebook later tonight from Declan Landis. Wanted to pass along a few things from today's practice and media availability. @Owlo79 , you had asked about special teams. We got to see the last 20 minutes or so of practice, and in that time,hit two field goals, including one from 55 yards out that made it with another 5-10 yards to spare. Drayton said the placekicking job is his to lose. No surprise there. Andhas been handling punting. Price,andare all competing to be the kickoff specialist.I asked Drayton about who's returning kicks and punts.andare all in the mix there, with Anderson and McMurray logging some experience there, and Drayton said true freshmenandare competing as well in the kick return game.Along the defensive line, Drayton talked again about wanting to build quality depth there and said thatand true freshmanare competing for snaps. And on the injury front, Georgia Tech transferwas on the sideline and didn't practice. Drayton called his injury a hiccup and something he's working through.New single digitwas playing snaps at left tackle instead of right tackle at the end of practice. True freshman Luke Watson was playing alongside him at left guard, and Drayton and the coaches seem quite encouraged with his play right now. Stoffel happened to mention thatis injured and that Watson has been getting some snaps in his place. True to form,is very much cross-training his linemen and getting more of them snaps, and we sawgetting some time at the end of practice. Laney Community College transferwas out there, too, and true freshman, another player Drayton appears to be high on, was getting some snaps at right tackle.In the limited time we were there, what appeared to be the first-team offense wasn't having much success.missed a few throws, was pressured on others and had a couple of passes dropped, including drops from Jand. Drayton said again that if the season started tomorrow thatwould be the No. 2 QB, and thatand JUCO transferwould be competing for the No. 3 spot.When I asked Drayton about what tangible improvement he's seen on the offensive line, he mentionedand he has "improved tremendously."Again, we'll have more from Declan later, including audio and quotes.