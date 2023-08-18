Notes from today's practice

John Di Carlo
We'll have a camp notebook later tonight from Declan Landis. Wanted to pass along a few things from today's practice and media availability.
@Owlo79, you had asked about special teams. We got to see the last 20 minutes or so of practice, and in that time, Camden Price hit two field goals, including one from 55 yards out that made it with another 5-10 yards to spare. Drayton said the placekicking job is his to lose. No surprise there. And Dante Atton has been handling punting. Price, Chris Van Eekeren and Carl Hardin are all competing to be the kickoff specialist.
I asked Drayton about who's returning kicks and punts. Dante Wright, Jalen McMurray and Amad Anderson are all in the mix there, with Anderson and McMurray logging some experience there, and Drayton said true freshmen Richard Dandridge and Joquez Smith are competing as well in the kick return game.
Along the defensive line, Drayton talked again about wanting to build quality depth there and said that Zamar Grove and true freshman Conlan Greene are competing for snaps. And on the injury front, Georgia Tech transfer K.J. Miles was on the sideline and didn't practice. Drayton called his injury a hiccup and something he's working through.
New single digit Victor Stoffel was playing snaps at left tackle instead of right tackle at the end of practice. True freshman Luke Watson was playing alongside him at left guard, and Drayton and the coaches seem quite encouraged with his play right now. Stoffel happened to mention that Bryce Thoman is injured and that Watson has been getting some snaps in his place. True to form, Chris Wiesehan is very much cross-training his linemen and getting more of them snaps, and we saw Jackson Pruitt getting some time at the end of practice. Laney Community College transfer Chris Smith was out there, too, and true freshman Kevin Terry, another player Drayton appears to be high on, was getting some snaps at right tackle.
In the limited time we were there, what appeared to be the first-team offense wasn't having much success. E.J. Warner missed a few throws, was pressured on others and had a couple of passes dropped, including drops from John Adams and Xavier Irvin. Drayton said again that if the season started tomorrow that Quincy Patterson would be the No. 2 QB, and that Tyler Douglas and JUCO transfer Forrest Brock would be competing for the No. 3 spot.
When I asked Drayton about what tangible improvement he's seen on the offensive line, he mentioned Wisdom Quarshie and he has "improved tremendously."
Again, we'll have more from Declan later, including audio and quotes.
